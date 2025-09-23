Rafael Nadal warns fans of AI-generated scams using his likeness to offer financial advice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rafael Nadal has warned fans of AI-generated scams that are using his voice and image to offer investment advice.

Tennis icon Nadal, who won 22 grand slams throughout a legendary career, took to social media to issue the alert, deeming it as “necessary” to prevent further deception.

“In recent days, together with my team, we have detected fake videos circulating on some platforms,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

“These were generated with artificial intelligence, showing a figure that imitates my image and my voice. In those videos, I am falsely attributed with investment advice or proposals that in no case come from me.

“This is misleading advertising, completely unrelated to me. I ask you to be cautious: I have neither made nor endorsed such messages.”

Nadal, 39, also touched on the dangers of artificial intelligence and the growing challenge faced by society to distinguish between what is real and what is manipulated.

“Artificial intelligence is a tool with enormous potential, capable of bringing extraordinary progress in education, medicine, sports, and communication,” he added. “However, it can also be misused, creating false content that generates confusion and may deceive many people.

“As a society, we face the challenge of learning to distinguish between what is real and what is manipulated, and of promoting an ethical and responsible use of technology.

“Innovation is always positive when it serves people, but we must remain aware of its risks and act with critical thinking.”

Nadal retired from tennis after playing for Spain in the 2024 Davis Cup, three months after teaming up with Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics.

He is enjoying life off the court, revealing in April that he does not miss the sport at all.