Ashleigh Barty keeps home hopes high – day seven at the Australian Open

The story of the seventh day of action from Melbourne Park.

Eleanor Crooks
Sunday 23 January 2022 12:28
Ashleigh Barty continued her winning run (Hamish Blair/AP)
(AP)

Ashleigh Barty is three wins away from ending Australia’s long wait for a home singles champion after beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.

Victoria Azarenka’s defeat by Barbora Krejcikova means there is guaranteed to be a new champion, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also making it through.

Rafael Nadal marched on in the men’s singles, winning a 30-point tie-break to set up victory over Adrian Mannarino, and he will next face Denis Shapovalov who upset third seed Alexander Zverev.

Picture of the day

Gael Monfils celebrates beating Miomir Kecmanovic (Andy Brownbill/AP)
(AP)

Stat of the day

Breaking new ground

Wheelchair wins

It was a good first day of action for British players in the wheelchair events at Melbourne Park, with Gordon Reid beaten but quarter-final victories for Alfie Hewett, Andy Lapthorne and Lucy Shuker.

Fallen seeds

Women: Maria Sakkari (5), Paula Badosa (8), Victoria Azarenka (24)Men: Alexander Zverev (3), Pablo Carreno Busta (19)

Who’s up next?

Stefanos Tsitsipas is looking to make it back into the last eight in Melbourne (Hamish Blair/AP)
(AP)

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on American Taylor Fritz as the fourth round concludes on Monday.

Another American, Maxime Cressy, will try to cause trouble for title favourite Daniil Medvedev while Alex De Minaur carries Australian hopes against Jannik Sinner.

In the women’s draw, second seed Aryna Sabalenka meets perennial giant killer Kaia Kanepi, and Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek are also in action.

