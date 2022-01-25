Ashleigh Barty and Rafael Nadal make the semis – day nine at the Australian Open

The story of the ninth day of action from Melbourne Park.

Eleanor Crooks
Tuesday 25 January 2022 14:01
Ashleigh Barty eased into the Australian Open semi-finals (Hamish Blair/AP)
Ashleigh Barty eased into the Australian Open semi-finals (Hamish Blair/AP)
(AP)

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty took contrasting paths to the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Barty needed just 63 minutes to dispatch Jessica Pegula after Nadal had battled for more than four hours in the Melbourne sun to see off Denis Shapovalov before becoming embroiled in an argument about time-wasting.

Barty will next face Madison Keys who upset Barbora Krejcikova, while Nadal takes on seventh seed Matteo Berrettini after the Italian came through his own five-setter against Gael Monfils.

Picture of the day

Rafael Nadal celebrates his battling victory (Tertius Pickard/AP)
(AP)

Recommended

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

I think it's unfair how much Rafa is getting away with.

Denis Shapovalov

Bowing out

Fallen seeds

Women: Barbora Krejcikova (4), Jessica Pegula (21)Men: Denis Shapovalov (14), Gael Monfils (17)

Who’s up next?

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev faces his biggest test so far against in-form ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Recommended

Having survived a five-setter against Taylor Fritz on Sunday, Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on 11th seed Jannik Sinner, while, in the women’s last eight, seventh seed Iga Swiatek takes on Kaia Kanepi and first-time quarter-finalist Alize Cornet meets Danielle Collins.

British hopes are high in doubles, where Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram and Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof play their respective quarter-finals. The winners will meet in the semi-finals.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in