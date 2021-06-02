Top seed Ashleigh Barty survived a tight encounter with Bernarda Pera to reach the second round of the French Open but revealed concerns over a left hip problem.

Rafael Nadal had to save two set points against young Australian Alexei Popyrin but maintained his record of not having lost a set on the Parisian clay since 2019, while Novak Djokovic defeated Tennys Sandgren 6-2 6-4 6-2 under the lights.

The biggest upset saw seventh seed Andrey Rublev beaten in five sets by Jan-Lennard Struff, and Carla Suarez Navarro narrowly failed to pull off a fairytale return to tennis following successful cancer treatment, losing 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-4 to Sloane Stephens.

Picture of the day

Coco Gauff looks to the sky during her tense victory over Alelsandra Krunic (AP)

Quote of the day

I know every single person asking me a question can't play as well as I can and never will so, no matter what you say or what you write, you'll never light a candle to me. Venus Williams on dealing with the press

French Open throwback

Lucky seven

Fallen seeds

Women: None

Men: Andrey Rublev (7), Felix Auger-Aliassime (20), Ugo Humbert (29)

Who’s up next?

Serena Williams headlines the fourth day of action as the second round gets under way at Roland Garros.

The seventh seed takes on Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu while third seed Aryna Sabalenka meets fellow Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Having won his first match on the Parisian clay on Monday, men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev aims for a second against Tommy Paul while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are also in action.

PA