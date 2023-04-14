Rafael Nadal ‘still not ready’ as he withdraws from Barcelona Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will miss the upcoming Barcelona Open as he continues to recover from injury.

The 36-year-old posted on Twitter that he is “still not ready” to compete in the tournament, where he has won a record 12 titles previously.

Barcelona is the latest competition Nadal has withdrawn from after sustaining a hip problem at the Australian Open, missing the Indian Wells, Miami Open and Monte Carlo Masters tournaments this year.

Nadal wrote on Twitter: “Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it is my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling.

“I am still not ready and, therefore, I continue my preparation process for the return to competition.

“Good luck to my friend David Ferrer and his entire team for this edition of Godo, which will surely be a success at all levels.”