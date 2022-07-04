Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep ease into quarter-finals

No British singles players were in action on Monday but Cameron Norrie was preparing for his last-eight tie.

George Sessions
Monday 04 July 2022 22:11
Former Wimbledon champions Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal made it through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Former Wimbledon winners Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep eased into the quarter-finals after straight-set victories on day eight of the Championships.

Nick Kyrgios joined the pair in the latter stages of the third major of the year but required a decider against Brandon Nakashima to equal his best run at a grand slam.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best action from a not-so-manic Monday in SW19.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

A bird briefly joined Simona Halep on her return to Centre Court where she thrashed Paula Badosa 6-1 6-2 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Quote of the day

I’m not even thinking about that (quarter-final), I need a glass of wine tonight, for sure.

Nick Kyrgios

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Flying under the radar

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz have both made the quarter-final stage at Wimbledon for the first time – and neither has so far dropped a set.

Rybakina, the 17th seed, has seen off CoCo Vandeweghe, Bianca Andreescu, Zheng Qinwen and Petra Martic to progress into the last eight.

Eastbourne winner Fritz has been equally clinical and beat Lorenzo Musetti, Alastair Gray, Alex Molcan and now Jason Kubler while taking his sets record at the All England Club this summer to 12-0.

