Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to team up at Paris 2024 in bid for Olympic medal

Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will team up to play doubles at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) said on Wednesday.

Nadal won an Olympic gold medal in 2008, but Paris 2024 will be Alcaraz’s first as he returns to Roland Garros where he was crowned French Open champion on Sunday.

Nadal‘s participation was up in the air with the 14-times French Open champion still not at his best following injuries but national team coach David Ferrer said the 38-year-old would team up with 21-year-old Alcaraz.

“One pair, which I think everyone knows and was hoping for is Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal and the second pair is yet to be decided, it hasn’t been 100% confirmed yet,” Ferrer told reporters.

“We’ll wait a bit before announcing that. But Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris.”

Carlos Alcaraz will return to Roland Garros after securing his maiden French Open crown ( Getty Images )

The other players selected are Pablo Carreno Busta and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina while Marcel Granollers, who is ranked world number two in doubles, is also in the squad.

The Paris Olympics run from July 26 to August 11, with the men’s doubles action getting underway on Saturday July 27.

The final will be held a week later on August 3 as the tennis competitions are held on clay for the first time since the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Reuters