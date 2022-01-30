Rafael Nadal claims historic 21st grand slam – final day at the Australian Open
The story of the final day of action from Melbourne Park.
Rafael Nadal broke away from his rivals by winning a 21st grand slam title in extraordinary fashion to bring the Australian Open to a close.
Nadal recovered from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 in a match that lasted five hours and 24 minutes and finished at 1.11am.
The Spaniard is the first man in history to reach 21 slam titles, one ahead of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic
Picture of the day
Quote of the day
Tweet of the day
Czech mate
Roll of honour
Men’s singles: Rafael Nadal (Spain)Women’s singles: Ashleigh Barty (Australia)Men’s doubles: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)Mixed doubles: Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Ivan Dodig (Croatia)Boys’ singles: Bruno Kuzuhara (USA)Girls’ singles: Petra Marcinko (Croatia)Boys’ doubles: Bruno Kuzuhara (USA) and Coleman Wong (Hong Kong)Girls’ doubles: Clervie Ngounoue (USA) and Diana Shnaider (Russia)Men’s wheelchair singles: Shingo Kunieda (Japan)Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair doubles: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid (Great Britain)Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair singles: Sam Schroder (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair doubles: Andy Lapthorne (Great Britain) and David Wagner (USA)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.