French Open ‘crossing their fingers’ Rafael Nadal can play 2022 tournament

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo is “crossing her fingers” that Rafael Nadal will be included in the main draw this year.

Nadal, who has won 13 French Opens, is dealing with a foot injury that the star says is something he lives with day-to-day. He also recently had a rib injury but did compete at the Italian Open, losing in the round of 16 to Denis Shapovalov.

Mauresmo says there is a “concern” for the former world No 1 and they would “miss” him if he couldn’t play at Roland Garros, the main draw for which begins on 22 May and ends on 5 June.

“I followed what Rafa experienced in Rome,” Mauresmo told Eurosport, “and he knows himself better than anyone. It’s an injury that he’s been living with for years.

“So, of course, there’s a concern for him first, because we know how important coming to Roland Garros is to him and it’s probably shaped all of that, all of his legend, in a way.

“So, we’re following it… I would say carefully, but there’s nothing we can do. We’re just obviously all crossing our fingers to get the best players in the draw.

“Then, what would it mean if he were to eventually not play in the tournament? Obviously, he would be a miss.”

While his foot injury is an ongoing problem, Nadal himself has assured fans that he will be in Paris.

“[It’s] still the goal, in one week and a couple of days. I’ll still keep dreaming,” he said. “It’s true that during the French Open, Roland Garros, I’m going to have my doctor there with me. That sometimes helps because you can do things.”

Nadal’s 13 French Open wins mark a record at the tournament and at any Grand Slam.

The Spaniard has won 21 major titles, more than any other men’s player in tennis history.