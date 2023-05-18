Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rafael Nadal holds a press conference at his tennis academy on the Spanish island of Mallorca, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion expected to announce whether he’ll play at this year’s French Open.

The Spanish star’s tournament domination could be in danger this year, with doubts emerging over his participation at Roland Garros later this month.

Nadal is said to be carrying a hip problem and has not played since picking up the injury during January’s Australian Open.

His absence at the French Open would open the door for his great rival Novak Djokovic to claim a 23rd Grand Slam, which would see him surpass Nadal in the all-time standings.

The tournament begins at Roland Garros on Sunday 28 May, with the draw taking place three days before.

It concludes on Sunday 11 June and tennis fans will be watching today’s announcement from Nadal closely, as it could help determine if he features at Wimbledon in a couple of months.

