Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rafael Nadal practises at Wimbledon amid doubts over his fitness

Nadal is scheduled to take on Nick Kyrgios in a semi-final on Friday

Andy Sims
Thursday 07 July 2022 16:11
Comments
Rafael Nadal practiced at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
Rafael Nadal practiced at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rafael Nadal took to the Wimbledon practice courts on Thursday with his participation in the semi-finals still in doubt.

Nadal is due to face Nick Kyrgios on Friday in a blockbuster last-four clash on Centre Court.

But the Spaniard, a two-time champion at SW19, has an abdominal injury with reports in Spain claiming he has suffered a 7mm tear in the muscle.

Nadal looked set to retire during his quarter-final against American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday evening, but somehow recovered to claim a 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (4) victory after a gruelling four hours and 20 minutes.

The 36-year-old had strapping on his stomach and at times appeared in so much pain that his father and sister, watching from the players’ box, were gesticulating for him to quit the match.

Recommended

Afterwards Nadal was asked what his chances were of recovering in time to face Kyrgios and said: “I don’t know. Honestly, I can’t give you a clear answer.”

The 22-time grand slam champion was due to undergo tests on Thursday, but members of his team have remained tight-lipped about his condition.

Nadal was scheduled to train for an hour at 12.30pm, but he pushed that session back by an hour before practising at Aorangi Park for 45 minutes.

He won the French Open title for the 14th time last month despite an ongoing battle with a chronic foot injury, which he has since undergone treatment on.

Rafael Nadal managed a practice session at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Kyrgios burst on to the scene when he beat Nadal at Wimbledon as a 19-year-old in 2014.

The controversial Australian also played Nadal three years ago in a hotly-anticipated clash which he lost in four tight sets.

“Obviously it would be pretty special to play Rafa here,” said Kyrgios. “We’ve had some absolute battles on that Centre Court. He’s won one against me, and I’ve won one against him.”

There was added spice to their 2019 meeting after Kyrgios made some uncomplimentary comments about his rival in a podcast interview.

The 27-year-old is in a more conciliatory mood this year, however, as he prepares for a first grand slam semi-final.

Recommended

“Obviously, we know, two completely different personalities,” he said.

“I feel like we respect the hell out of each other, though. I feel like that would be a mouth-watering kind of encounter for everyone around the world.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in