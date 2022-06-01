Nadal continues his reign over Roland Garros – day 10 at the French Open

The Spaniard is through to a 15th Roland Garros semi-final and on course for a 14th title.

Andy Sims
Wednesday 01 June 2022 06:16
Rafael Nadal won the epic 59th instalment of his rivalry with Novak Djokovic (Christophe Ena/AP)
Rafael Nadal won the epic 59th instalment of his rivalry with Novak Djokovic (Christophe Ena/AP)
(AP)

Rafael Nadal won the epic 59th instalment of his rivalry with Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard is through to a 15th Roland Garros semi-final and on course for a 14th title.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz’s run was ended in four sets by Alexander Zverev, and Coco Gauff reached the semi-final of a grand slam for the first time by beating fellow American Sloane Stephens.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 10 of the French Open.

Picture of the day

Recommended

Djokovic at full stretch against Nadal (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
(AP)

Match of the day

A four-hour, four-set marathon ended at 1.15am local time after Nadal clinched a fourth-set tie-break to seal a memorable 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (4) victory over Djokovic.

Shot of the day

Quote of the day

Just know that if you love yourself, who cares what anyone else thinks?

Coco Gauff

Tweet of the day

To be honest you could have knocked out a dissertation during some of the games in the Nadal/Djokovic match.

Shock of the day

Martina Trevisan has crept under the radar until she beat 17th seed Laylah Fernandez in three sets to reach her first grand slam semi-final at the age of 28. She will face Gauff for a place in the final.

Brit watch

There was disappointment in the men’s doubles as top seeds Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram lost a match tie-break in their quarter-final against Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. Neal Skupski and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof were also beaten in three by Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Fallen seeds

Women: Laylah Fernandez (17).Men: Novak Djokovic (1), Carlos Alcaraz (6).

Up next

Recommended

Iga Swiatek, the world number one and 2020 champion, faces American 11th seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals. The night match sees Danish teenager Holger Rune face Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in