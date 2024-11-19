Rafael Nadal to open Spain’s Davis Cup quarter-final against Netherlands
Nadal will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the first singles rubber.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Rafael Nadal was given the nod to open Spain’s Davis Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands at the start of his farewell tournament in Malaga.
Tickets have been changing hands for five-figure sums, such has been the excitement around the 22-time grand slam champion’s final outing on home soil.
But the Spanish team had been keeping their cards close to their chest in terms of what role Nadal would play, with doubles appearing a more likely format given how sparingly the 38-year-old has competed this season.
However, captain David Ferrer has picked Nadal for the opening rubber of the contest against Dutch number two Botic van de Zandschulp.
Nadal, who announced last month that he would hang up his racket at the end of the season, has played just seven singles tournaments this year, while his only appearance since the Olympics came in an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.
Carlos Alcaraz will then face Tallon Griekspoor, with the world number three also scheduled to play doubles alongside Marcel Granollers should a deciding rubber be needed, although line-ups can be changed.