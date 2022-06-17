Rafael Nadal set to play at Wimbledon for first time in three years
Nadal will travel to London on Monday to start his preparation for the tournament
Rafael Nadal is set to play at Wimbledon for the first time in three years.
The reigning Australian Open and French Open champion is battling a persistent foot injury that has plagued him for some time.
Fresh from beating Casper Ruud to take a 14th Roland Garros title earlier this month the Spaniard said he would trade the trophy for a new foot.
But Nadal revealed on Friday that the pain has eased and he will travel to London on Monday to start his preparation for SW19.
"My intention is to play Wimbledon," he told a press conference in Mallorca. "I have trained well this week and my departure on Monday for London is to that effect.
"But my foot situation must be evaluated day after day, so at this moment I don't have this certainty of being able to play. I just know that I want to play the tournament, but we must also be careful.'
He added: "Now it's too early to give a definitive answer.
"In the first days I had complicated feelings, day after day I got better. One more week of training in London and I hope to be able to play at Wimbledon and to be competitive to do so."
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies