Carlos Alcaraz v Jannik Sinner thriller joins list of classic men’s finals

Carlos Alcaraz’s epic five-set victory over world number one Jannik Sinner was the longest French Open final in history and will go down as a classic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five other memorable men’s singles finals.

Nadal came out on top 6–4 6–4 6–7(5) 6–7(8) 9–7 as two tennis greats went head-to-head in a final lasting almost five hours.

Spaniard Nadal stormed into a two-set lead but Federer battled back with two tie-break victories.

Rain delays played a part in building tension for a deciding set which Nadal edged 9–7 to claim his maiden Wimbledon title.

Bjorn Borg v John McEnroe – Wimbledon final 1980

Federer’s clash with Nadal was championed as the greatest final since Borg beat McEnroe in 1980.

In just under four hours, four-time champion Borg beat brash young New Yorker McEnroe 1-6 7-5 6-3 6-7 (16) 8-6.

McEnroe would not go away, saving seven championship points during the match, but Borg eventually saw it through.

Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal (Australian Open final 2012)

Djokovic claimed his third Australian Open title with a 5–7 6–4 6–2 6–7 7–5 triumph over Nadal in the longest final of the Open era.

The five-hour 53-minute contest between the two top-ranked players at the time, beat the record set in the 1988 US Open final.

The final set saw the two deadlocked at 4-4 before a Djokovic break of serve allowed the match to conclude in the early hours in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic vs. Roger Federer (Wimbledon final 2019)

Federer was beaten in the last major final of his career as world number one Djokovic toppled the second seed 7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 13-12 in another near five-hour affair.

The Serbian eventually claimed the deciding set in what is the longest Wimbledon final in history.

Andy Murray vs Roger Federer (London 2012 Olympics final)

Andy Murray put his Wimbledon final defeat to Federer a month earlier behind him, gaining revenge with a 6–2 6–1 6–4 victory to claim Olympic Gold.

A home crowd roared Murray on to Team GB’s first medal in the event since 1908 in a contest which sticks in the memory for the emotion of Murray’s display and undoubted quality as he got past the then world number one.