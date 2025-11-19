Tennis icon Roger Federer ‘deeply humbled’ as he is elected to Hall of Fame

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roger Federer, widely regarded as one of tennis’s greatest ever players, has been elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, the Rhode Island-based institution announced on Wednesday.

The news comes as little surprise to those who have followed his illustrious career over the past quarter-century.

The first man to clinch 20 Grand Slam singles titles, Federer was a central figure in what he himself termed "a golden time for tennis," alongside rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

He was the sole candidate in the player category to garner sufficient support for the Hall’s class of 2026, though voting results remain undisclosed. Joining him in the contributor category is acclaimed TV announcer and journalist Mary Carillo, with the induction ceremony scheduled for August.

Reflecting on the honor, Federer expressed his deep appreciation. "I’ve always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me," he stated.

"To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling."

open image in gallery Roger Federer will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Archive )

His remarkable career saw him become one of only eight men to achieve a career Grand Slam, securing eight championships at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the US Open, and one at the French Open.

Despite his eventual dominance, Federer once admitted to The Associated Press: "I didn’t predict I was going to have this many majors. I was hoping to maybe have one, to be quite honest, at the very beginning of my career."

His maiden Grand Slam triumph arrived at the All England Club in 2003. He famously surpassed Pete Sampras’s then-record of 14 major titles for a male player by winning Wimbledon in 2009, defeating Andy Roddick in a gruelling 16-14 fifth-set final. His 20th major came at the 2018 Australian Open.

"I don’t really feel like I’m playing for the records," Federer once told the AP, underscoring his passion for the sport. "I play this game because I love it." While his Grand Slam tally was later eclipsed by Nadal (22) and Djokovic (24), his impact on the game remains indelible.

Known for his exquisite forehand, powerful serve, attacking all-court style, and seemingly effortless footwork, Federer amassed 103 tournament victories and 1,251 singles match wins.

In the Open era, which began in 1968, only Jimmy Connors has surpassed these totals in the men’s game.

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz lauded Federer’s ‘elegance’ on the court following Wednesday’s announcement ( AP )

He spent a record 237 consecutive weeks and a total of 310 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings, finishing five years as world No. 1. Beyond individual accolades, he led Switzerland to the 2014 Davis Cup title and secured a doubles gold medal with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Olympics.

An eloquent ambassador for tennis, often answering questions in English, French, and Swiss German at press conferences, Federer played his final match at Wimbledon in 2021, just shy of his 40th birthday.

His retirement was announced the following year, culminating in an emotional farewell doubles match alongside Nadal at the Laver Cup, an event founded by Federer’s management company.

His influence extends to a new generation of players, including current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, 22, who holds six Slam trophies. Alcaraz lauded Federer, stating: "The elegance he has shown on court, off the court — how he treated people, everyone; a really humble guy — everything he does, he does with elegance. I appreciate that. He took the game to another level ... that’s what I admire the most."

At the peak of his powers, Federer reached an astonishing 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals between 2005 and 2007, winning eight of them.

His dominance also saw him appear in 18 of 19 Slam finals, alongside streaks of 23 semi-finals and 36 quarter-finals at majors – "results that didn’t seem human," as Djokovic once described them.

Mary Carillo, the other inductee, is recognised by the Hall as the first woman to regularly commentate on tennis broadcasts and served as a correspondent for HBO’s "Real Sports."

She has won six Emmy Awards and three Peabody Awards, and was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2018.

"I’ve been privileged to spend my career sharing the stories of this magnificent game," Carillo remarked, "and if I’ve opened any doors along the way, it will make this day in August even more meaningful."

Looking ahead, next year’s ballot will feature holdovers Juan Martin del Potro and Svetlana Kuznetsova in the player category, while Serena Williams and Ash Barty, both of whom played their last matches in 2022, will become eligible for the first time.