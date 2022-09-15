Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.

The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.

Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.

Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.

2001

Roger Federer suffered a quarter-final exit at the hands of Tim Henman in 2001 (Tom Hevezi/PA) (PA Archive)

2002

In 2002, Federer crashed out in the first round after losing in straight sets to Mario Ancic (Rebecca Naden/PA) (PA Archive)

2003

Federer celebrates after winning his first Wimbledon title. He saw off Mark Philippoussis in straight sets (Rebecca Naden/PA) (PA Wire)

2004

In 2004, Federer earned his second title at SW19 with victory over Andy Roddick (PA Archive) (PA Archive)

2005

Federer beat Roddick in the final for a second consecutive year to seal his third SW19 title (PA Archive) (PA Archive)

2006

Federer shakes hands with Nadal after seeing off the Spaniard in four sets to secure a fourth straight Wimbledon title (Fiona Hanson/PA) (PA Archive)

2007

Federer sinks to his knees after beating Nadal in the 2007 final to take the title for a fifth time (Rebecca Naden/PA) (PA Archive)

2008

In 2008, Federer was a beaten finalist after Nadal triumphed in one of the all-time classic finals on Centre Court (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Archive)

2009

The Swiss returned to winning ways in 2009 with victory over Roddick to claim his sixth SW19 championship (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

2010

Tomas Berdych ended Federer’s 2010 championships with victory against the reigning champion in the last eight (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

2011

In 2011, Federer failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals for a second straight year following defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (PA Wire) (PA Archive)

2012

Federer secured his seventh Wimbledon crown after beating Andy Murray (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

2013

Federer suffered a surprise second-round exit to Sergiy Stakhovsky in 2013 (PA Archive/PA Images) (PA Archive)

2014

Federer came up short of clinching an eighth SW19 triumph after losing to Novak Djokovic (Sang Tan/POOL Wire/PA) (PA Archive)

2015

Federer lost in the final to Djokovic for a second successive year (PA Archive/PA Images) (PA Archive)

2016

Milos Raonic held his nerve to defeat Federer in five sets and reach the 2016 final (Steve Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

2017

Federer celebrates after winning a record eighth Wimbledon title with victory against Marin Cilic (PA Archive/PA Images) (PA Archive)

2018

Federer suffered a shock quarter-final defeat to Kevin Anderson in 2018 (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

2019

In what would prove to be his last appearance in the final at Wimbledon, Federer failed to take a ninth title after losing to Djokovic (PA Archive/PA Images) (PA Archive)

