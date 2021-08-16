In pictures: Roger Federer’s trophy-laden career

SportTennisIn pictures: Roger Federer’s trophy-laden careerThe 40-year-old Swiss has won 20 grand slam singles titles.Pa Sport StaffMonday 16 August 2021 11:32 Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ Roger Federer in 2003 (left) and 2021 (Rebecca Naden/John Walton/PA).Roger Federer is set to undergo further knee surgery to give himself “a glimmer of hope” of returning to the tennis tour.Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the 40-year-old, 20-time grand slam champion’s remarkable career in pictures.An 18-year-old Roger Federer in action during his first-round defeat to Russia’s Yevgeny Kafelnikov at Wimbledon in 2000 (Sean Dempsey/PA). (PA Archive)Federer celebrates his five-set victory over Pete Sampras in the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2001, which heralded his arrival as the game’s next star (Rebecca Naden/PA). (PA Archive)A disconsolate Federer, the seventh seed, reflects on his defeat to 18-year-old Mario Ancic in the first round at Wimbledon in 2002 (Rebecca Naden/PA). (PA Archive)Federer won his maiden grand slam title at Wimbledon the following year, beating Mark Philippoussis in the final (Rebecca Naden/PA). (PA Archive)Federer beat Andy Roddick to retain his title in 2004 (Rebecca Nadan/PA). (PA Archive)Federer with his then girlfriend, now wife, Mirka Vavrinec at the 2005 Wimbledon champions’ dinner (Andrew Parsons/PA). (PA Archive)Federer lifts the Wimbledon trophy again in 2006 after beating Rafael Nadal (Fiona Hanson/PA). (PA Archive)Federer poses alongside a terracotta warrior sculpture of himself at the 2007 Madrid Masters tournament (Handout/PA). (PA Media)A first Wimbledon final defeat for Federer as he is beaten by Nadal in 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA). (PA Archive)Federer poses alongside women’s singles champion Serena Williams after landing Wimbledon title number six in 2009 (Bob Martin/AELTC/PA). (PA Archive)Federer left Andy Murray in tears as he won the 2010 Australian Open (Jon Buckle/PA). (PA Archive)Federer ended 2011 without a grand slam title, losing in the US Open semi-finals to Novak Djokovic (Mehdi Taamallah/PA). (PA Archive)Having beaten Murray in the 2012 Wimbledon final, the Scot gained revenge at the London Olympics as Federer had to settle for silver (Andrew Milligan/PA). (PA Archive)Federer reflects on his shock second-round defeat to Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky at Wimbledon in 2013 (Thomas Lovelock/AELTC/PA). (PA Archive)Federer was back in the Wimbledon final in 2014, only to lose to Djokovic (Gareth Fuller/PA). (PA Archive)It was the same story the following year (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Archive)There was a semi-final exit at Wimbledon in 2016 as Federer was beaten by Milos Raonic (John Walton/PA). (PA Archive)But 2017 brought a record eighth Wimbledon men’s singles title (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool/PA). (PA Archive)Federer won his 20th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open in 2018, but at Wimbledon was beaten in the quarter-finals by Kevin Anderson (John Walton/PA). (PA Archive)He collected another Wimbledon runner-up trophy in 2019, presented by the Duchess of Cambridge (Will Oliver/Pool/PA). (PA Archive)A final Wimbledon wave? Federer salutes the crowd after his defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals at this year’s Wimbledon (Ben Solomon/AELTC Pool/PA). (PA Wire)More aboutPA ReadyRoger FedererWimbledonSerena WilliamsPete SamprasNovak DjokovicRafael NadalAndy Murray✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in