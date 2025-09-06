Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski blow three championship points in US Open heartbreak

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos saved three championship points to win a second grand slam doubles title

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 06 September 2025 19:45 BST
Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski missed the chance to win the US Open men’s doubles title
Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski missed the chance to win the US Open men’s doubles title (Getty Images)

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski blew three championship points as their bid to become the first British player to win the US Open men’s doubles title since 1903 ended in a heartbreaking defeat to Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Salisbury and Skupski led 5-4, 0-40 in the third set but were unable to break, with the Spaniard Granollers and Argentinian Zeballos then breaking the fifth seeds in the very next game.

Granollers and Zeballos, who also defeated Salisbury and Skupski to win the French Open doubles title in June, then served out a dramatic victory, winning 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in a thrilling final.

The third-set scoreline was the same as it was in Paris, where Granollers and Zeballos won 6-0 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 to deny Salisbury and Skupski in their bid to become the first British pair to win Roland Garros since 1933.

Horacio Zeballos celebrates with Marcel Granollers after winning the second match point
Horacio Zeballos celebrates with Marcel Granollers after winning the second match point (Getty Images)

More follows

