Cameron Norrie into US Open second round after Sebastian Korda’s retirement

Cameron Norrie profited from the injury-induced retirement of opponent Sebastian Korda to reach the second round of the US Open.

American Korda began to show signs of a back injury early in the contest and, after losing the second set to trail 7-5 6-4, he pulled the plug, sending Norrie through to the last 64 for the sixth time at Flushing Meadows.

The British number two was forced to miss the tournament last year because of an arm problem and will hope to pick up the momentum again following his run to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

Norrie was surprised to see Korda opt to shake hands – but was happy it gave him the opportunity to watch Newcastle take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

“I feel for him,” said Norrie, who had lost three of their four matches. “I don’t know what was going on. He’s such a talented player. I hope he’s OK.”

Norrie, ranked 35, arrived in New York on a three-match losing run but began well in what was initially a close contest on a packed Court 17.

After Korda saved three break points at 4-4, Norrie took advantage of another chance two games later, letting out a huge roar towards his support camp.

He served out the set and then immediately broke serve again at the start of the second, prompting Korda to call the trainer for treatment to his back.

The 25-year-old was considered among the most promising of a large group of young American men but injuries have derailed his progress, with Korda only just back on tour following three months out with a shin injury.

It was no surprise, therefore, that he was left hanging his head at yet more physical issues and, after Norrie withstood pressure to serve out the second set, Korda opted to call it a day.

Norrie, whose preparations for the tournament included playing with the beach volleyball team at his former university in Texas, revealed the worst part of his day was trying to force down chicken and rice at 10am ahead of his early start.

“Obviously with the nerves and everything, you’re trying to get as much fuel as you can in you,” he said. “It was only a couple of bites, so it was tough to keep going with that.”