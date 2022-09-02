Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s fine US Open efforts continued on Thursday as Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans both won to make it four men through to the third round for the first time in professional tennis history.

Rafael Nadal survived a scare in the final match of the day, coming from a set and 4-2 down to defeat Fabio Fognini, while women’s top seed Iga Swiatek had a much more comfortable time of it against former champion Sloane Stephens.

There was defeat, though, in the doubles for Serena and Venus Williams in what looks set to be their final appearance together.

Picture of the day

Christopher Eubanks strikes a flamboyant backhand in his defeat by Jannik Sinner (Seth Wenig/AP) (AP)

Stat of the day

Tweet of the day

Comeback of the day

SpongeBob Norrie

Norrie admits he is not a fan of the bright yellow shirt his clothing sponsor has supplied him for the tournament but he is embracing the resemblance to cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants.

“One friend texted me, saying, ‘Well done, SpongeBob’,” said Norrie. “Then I stole that. I think it’s tough to look good in the yellow, but I’m doing my best. SpongeBob keep rolling.”

Fallen seeds

Women: Paula Badosa (4), Ekaterina Alexandrova (28)Men: Hubert Hurkacz (8), Grigor Dimitrov (17), Borna Coric (25), Miomir Kecmanovic (32)

Who’s up next?

Serena Williams will be back out on Arthur Ashe on Friday (Seth Wenig/AP) (AP)

Serena takes on her next singles challenge in the night session on Arthur Ashe when she meets Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Earlier in the day, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini bidding to reach the fourth round of a slam for the first time since hip surgery while Jack Draper has another opportunity against 27th seed Karen Khachanov.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Wu Yibing, the first Chinese man to make the third round in New York, and Coco Gauff faces Madison Keys in an all-American showdown.