Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement

The story of the third day of action from Flushing Meadows.

Eleanor Crooks
Thursday 01 September 2022 07:00
Arthur Ashe Stadium once again belonged to Serena Williams (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Arthur Ashe Stadium once again belonged to Serena Williams (Frank Franklin II/AP)
(AP)

Serena Williams showed she is not ready to wave goodbye to tennis just yet with a brilliant victory over second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open.

It was also a good day for the British men, with Jack Draper achieving the biggest result of his career so far by upsetting sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime while Andy Murray made the third round for the first time since 2016 with victory over Emilio Nava.

Harriet Dart was beaten by Dalma Galfi to end British interest in the women’s singles but there were victories for defending men’s champion Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios.

Picture of the day

Serena Williams looks to the heavens during her stirring victory over Anett Kontaveit (John Minchillo/AP)
(AP)

Recommended

Tweet of the day

Shot of the day

Rough break

Title defence up and running

Fallen seeds

Women: Anett Kontaveit (2), Maria Sakkari (3), Leylah Fernandez (14), Beatriz Haddad Maia (15), Barbora Krejcikova (23)Men: Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Botic Van De Zandschulp (21)

Who’s up next?

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will try to join Murray and Draper in the third round on Thursday.

Recommended

Both have favourable draws – seventh seed Norrie takes on Portugal’s Joao Sousa while Evans meets James Duckworth of Australia.

Iga Swiatek meets former champion Sloane Stephens first up on Arthur Ashe while the night session sees Serena and Venus Williams contest their opening doubles match before Rafael Nadal takes on Fabio Fognini.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in