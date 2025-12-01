Serena Williams speaks out on ‘negativity’ she faced as a black woman in sport
Serena Williams believes the way black women in sport are spoken about has changed since the start of her iconic tennis career
Tennis icon Serena Williams has reflected on the significant shift in discussions surrounding black women in sport, noting a positive evolution since her own trailblazing career.
Speaking in the latest cover story for Net-A-Porter’s digital title Porter, the athlete, who secured 23 Grand Slam titles over a 27-year professional journey, shared insights into the resilience she cultivated as a black woman navigating the world of professional tennis.
Williams candidly addressed the challenges she faced, stating: "Growing up and being black in tennis, it’s just like, well, that comes with negativity. I don’t hear the noise. Everyone is entitled to their opinion."
Her entry into the predominantly white sport was notoriously difficult, with reports of criticism and racial bias marking much of her career. However, she now observes a marked improvement for the next generation.
"No one’s calling these girls the (things) I was called. People would say we were like men and all this other stuff," Williams revealed, as she expressed that she is “so happy that girls nowadays don’t have to go through it as much."
Widely credited for her transformative influence on the game, Williams played 1,011 matches on the WTA Tour, facing opponents born across four decades, solidifying her status as statistically the greatest player of her era.
Despite her meticulous preparation for life after professional sport, Williams, who retired in 2022, admits the transition has been challenging.
"No matter how prepared you are to retire, and particularly from doing something every day at such a high level, it’s hard. I really prepped myself the best way I could but it’s still something that’s a little difficult," she explained.
She added: "I want to bring in more clarity, confidence that I made the right decisions and that you don’t always have to live only for your children. I’m discovering me again."
The mother of two also emphasised her long-held desire to be a parent and her commitment to family life.
"I want to be around my family," she affirmed. "I’m cooking every night that I’m home. I’m home 29 nights a month… Sometimes I’ll fly to New York, do what I need to do, fly back and be home in time for dinner."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments