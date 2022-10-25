Serena Williams insists ‘I am not retired’ and talks up return to tennis

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Serena Williams insists she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high”

The 23-time grand slam champion previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after last month’s US Open and was given a lavish send-off.

However, speaking at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures, she suggested her playing days are not in fact behind her.

“I am not retired,” Williams said. “The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court.”

The 41-year-old, said she was “evolving away from tennis” in an essay in August and, while she did not confirm the U.S. Open as her farewell event, she was given tributes before each match in New York and waved an emotional goodbye after losing in the third round.

Williams, who took the tennis world by storm as a teenager and is considered by many the greatest of all time, said not preparing for a tournament after the US Open did not feel natural to her.

“I still haven’t really thought about (retirement),” she added.

“But I did wake up the other day and go on the court and (considered) for the first time in my life that I’m not playing for a competition, and it felt really weird.

“It was like the first day of the rest of my life and I’m enjoying it, but I’m still trying to find that balance.”