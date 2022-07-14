Serena Williams signs up to play in Toronto as comeback continues
The 40-year-old has committed to playing at the major US Open warm-up event
Serena Williams will continue her comeback at the National Bank Open in Toronto next month.
The 40-year-old played her first singles tournament for a year at Wimbledon, losing in the first round to Harmony Tan, but was non-committal on her plans going forward.
However, Williams has signed up to play at one of the major US Open warm-up tournaments in Canada beginning on August 8, indicating she is planning to compete at Flushing Meadows.
The 23-time grand slam singles champion is currently unranked having gone more than a year without winning a singles match.
Williams is a three-time former champion in Canada while she reached the final on her most recent appearance in 2019 but retired after only four games against Bianca Andreescu because of a back problem.
Speaking at Wimbledon about her hopes of playing at Flushing Meadows, Williams said: “When you’re at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I’ve won a grand slam, is something that’s always super special.
“There’s definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies