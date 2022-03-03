The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
‘You can do better’: Serena Williams calls out newspaper for using picture of sister Venus instead of her
The picture of the elder Williams sister was used in an article about Serena’s venture fund
Serena Williams has called out the New York Times for mistakenly using a photo of her sister Venus in an article about the younger Williams sister’s venture fund.
The erroneous photo of Venus was printed in the body of an article describing how Serena had raised $111 milllion (£83 million) for “Serena Ventures”, and captioned with the name of the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion.
There is no mention of the 40-year-old’s sister in the story.
Williams believes it is an example of the “biases” that she is trying to fight, and told the American broadsheet that it “can do better”.
She tweeted: “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough.
“This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases.
“Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes.”
The venture fund intends to invest in founders “with diverse points of view”, according to the article.
The photo of Venus does not appear in the online version.
