The 23-time grand slam champion left Centre Court in tears after suffering a thigh injury

Tom Kershaw@trlkershaw
Tuesday 29 June 2021 20:14
An emotional Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon due to injury.

The 23-time grand slam champion, who needs just one more title to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record, broke her opponent early in the first set before suffering an issue with her thigh, which had already been heavily taped.

The 39-year-old was clearly limping and called for her trainer before leaving the court for a medical evaluation.

When Williams returned, she held back tears while serving at the baseline, with the pain leaving her in no position to continue.

“Brutal for @serenawilliams but Centre Court is extremely slippy out there,” Andy Murray wrote on Twitter afterwards. “Not easy to move out there.”

