The Six Kings Slam finalists have been revealed after Thursday’s semi-finals.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face each other in yet another decider after the pair easily navigated their ties in the last-four.

The top-two in the world renew acquaintances on Saturday, and organisers of the exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia will hope for another fine instalment after stellar battles at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and at the US Open earlier this year.

open image in gallery Sinner eased past Novak Djokovic in his semi-final ( AFP via Getty Images )

Six-time grand-slam champion Alcaraz comfortably beat Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-2 and Sinner claimed victory by the same score over an ailing Novak Djokovic later on the second day of the contentious event, which is not ATP-sanctioned and has attracted criticism.

Top seed Alcaraz, who argued pre-match that players can be vocal against the packed tennis calendar and play short exhibitions, never looked back against Fritz after a break to move 3-2 up.

open image in gallery Alcaraz overcame America’s Taylor Fritz ( FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images )

After Alcaraz clinched the opener with his second set point, a superb drop shot sealed the first break of the second set in the fifth game and five games in a row sent the Spaniard into Saturday’s showpiece where a reported six million dollars is on offer for the winner.

Sinner made light work of Djokovic after similar one-side battles over the past 12 months with the 24-time major champion.

The Italian was able to break Djokovic in the third game after an excellent rally and two aces closed out set one.

When Djokovic was broken at the start of the second set, the writing was on the wall for the 38-year-old who suffered a seventh successive defeat to Sinner.