Sky Sports lands ATP and WTA deal and names punditry line-up

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The ATP and WTA tours will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom from next year after the broadcaster confirmed a five-year deal.

The agreement will allow viewers to watch more than 80 tournaments across the year, and follows the return of the US Open to Sky Sports in 2023.

The two tours have previously been broadcast by Amazon Prime.

Sky’s coverage will include expert insight from six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Tim Henman and Olympic silver medallist Laura Robson, with additional pundits to be confirmed.

Gigi Salmon will be the lead presenter, with Jonathan Overend spearheading match commentary.

“This is a fantastic time to see the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports across our markets, as tennis enters a new era with fresh and exciting talent making their way to the top of the sport,” said Stephen van Rooyen, the CEO of Sky UK & Ireland.

“We are committed to bringing the two Tours together to elevate both male and female stars, and deliver world-class coverage of the 80 events across 48 weeks of the year; creating a brand-new home for tennis fans.”

Tim Henman will be part of Sky Sports’ team (Getty Images)

Sky previously broadcast ATP events between 2002 and 2018 as the exclusive UK broadcast partner of the men’s tour.

This new partnership includes both the ATP and WTA Finals, all ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 events, 500s and 250 events - excluding domestic events - and the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said: “This partnership is brilliant news for tennis fans who can look forward to more exciting action from the Hologic WTA Tour in 2024 and beyond with a strengthened calendar which will elevate the sport even further.

“Sky Sports are renowned for championing world-class sport, and we know that they will create a fantastic new platform to showcase our outstanding WTA and ATP athletes in one place. The future is bright for women’s sport and there is much more growth to come.”