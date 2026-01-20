Sonay Kartal declares Australian Open defeat her worst performance in years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sonay Kartal declared her performance the worst she had played in years after slumping to a first-round defeat at the Australian Open.

There was no disgrace for the British number two, who is ranked 66th, in losing to 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya, but it was the manner of her 7-6 (3) 6-1 defeat than rankled.

Kartal arrived in Melbourne on the back of a very narrow loss to Elina Svitolina in Auckland that seemed to have carried on her momentum from a strong end to last season.

She initially had the upper hand against Kalinskaya but ultimately paid for relying too much on the Russian's errors.

Kartal played a poor tie-break and her chances of a comeback evaporated as Kalinskaya opened up a 5-0 lead in the second set.

"Obviously very disappointed," said Kartal, who is still looking for her first victory at the tournament.

"For me, it was not my finest at all, even my base level was not really there today, which is something I rely on.

"I think, if I could go back out there now and play that match again, I'd play it a completely different way.

"Maybe she did raise her level but my level dipped to a level that hasn't been that low for years, probably.

"I ended last year feeling good and feel like I was training well. The warm-up this morning, I was playing well.

"I'm super disappointed, especially after Auckland. It's a long old season ahead so I'm not going to look too deep into this."

PA