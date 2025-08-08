Sonay Kartal crashes out of Cincinnati Open at hands of Caroline Garcia
Kartal lost in three sets against the veteran in Ohio
Sonay Kartal experienced disappointment on her Cincinnati Open debut after she lost in three sets to veteran Caroline Garcia.
World number 48 Kartal clinched the first set but let slip a number of break points in the second set and failed to fashion any break-point chances on Garcia's serve in the decider.
Garcia, in action for the first time since May, showed her experience to secure a 5-7 6-4 6-3 victory in two hours and 36 minutes.
After a superb run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in July, Kartal returned following a month away from the WTA Tour and sent down three aces in a tightly contested first set.
Garcia fought back in the second and while breaks were exchanged, the 31-year-old held her nerve to force a decider.
The 2022 WTA Finals champion produced a rock-solid set on serve and made the most of her solitary break to consign British number three Kartal to an energy-sapping defeat ahead of this month's US Open.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments