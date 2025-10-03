Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Sonay Kartal beaten by Linda Noskova in China Open quarter-finals

Kartal had produced the biggest victory of her career with a win over Mirra Andreeva to reach her first last-eight contest at a WTA 1000 event

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 03 October 2025 11:02 BST
Comments
Kartal reached her first WTA 1000 quarter-final
Kartal reached her first WTA 1000 quarter-final (AP)

Sonay Kartal was knocked out of the China Open following a straight sets defeat to Linda Noskova in the quarter-finals.

In the previous round, Kartal produced the biggest victory of her career with a win over Mirra Andreeva to reach her first last-eight contest at a WTA 1000 event.

However, despite a battling performance from the Briton, Noskova claimed a 6-3 6-4 victory in an hour and 10 minutes to book her spot in the semi-finals.

Following a tricky start, Kartal fought back to level the opening set at 3-3, but had her serve broken in the seventh game and the world number 27 stormed ahead to clinch the set.

Kartal broke Noskova’s serve early in the second set to go 2-0 up, but another tight encounter followed and Noskova was able to pull ahead to see out the win.

Victory means the Czech player will face either Emma Navarro or Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in