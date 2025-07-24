Stefanos Tsitsipas splits with coach Goran Ivanisevic following heavy criticism after Wimbledon exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stefanos Tsitsipas has parted ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic after just a few months of working together.

In a post on Instagram, the Greek 26-year-old called the partnership a "brief but intense experience".

He said: "Working with Goran Ivanisevic was a brief but intense experience and a truly valuable chapter in my journey.

"I'm thankful for the time, effort, and energy he dedicated to me and my team. As we are now following our separate ways, I have only respect for Goran - not just for what he's achieved in tennis, but also for who he is as a person.

"I wish him nothing but the very best moving forward."

Tsitsipas, once predicted to be a multiple grand slam champion, hired former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic in May and spoke glowingly about the Croatian ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

But he has slipped down the rankings to 29 and withdrew after two sets of his first-round match against qualifier Valentin Royer because of a back problem.

Ivanisevic, who spent a long spell coaching Novak Djokovic before briefly linking up with Elena Rybakina, shared some blunt words following Tsitsipas's Wimbledon exit.

He told Serbian outlet Sportklub: "It's simple and it's not simple.

"I've talked to him a lot of times. If he solves some things outside of tennis, then he has a chance and he'll return to where he belongs, because he's too good a player to be out of the top 10.

"He wants, but he doesn't do anything. All 'I want, I want', but I don't see that progress. I was shocked. I have never seen a more unprepared player in my life. With this knee, I am three times more fit than him. This is really bad."

Tsitsipas has reached two grand slam finals, at the French Open in 2021 and the Australian Open two years later, but has lost in the first round at three of the last four major tournaments.

PA