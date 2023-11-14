Stefanos Tsitsipas retires just three games into Holger Rune match at ATP Finals

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stefanos Tsitsipas lasted just three games of his second match at the ATP Finals against Holger Rune before pulling out with injury.

There were doubts over the fitness of the Greek star ahead of the tournament in Turin but he did not appear unduly troubled during an opening loss to Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

However, Tsitsipas barely moved during the third game against Dane Rune and sat down gingerly on his bench trailing 2-1.

He called the trainer but, after a brief chat, he was helped to his feet and shook hands with Rune, leaving the court to a chorus of jeers and whistles from the disappointed crowd.

It counts as a first victory at the tournament for 20-year-old Rune, who was edged out by Novak Djokovic in his opening match.

“It was very unfortunate,” said Rune on Amazon Prime Video. “I think we could all see in his first service game that he wasn’t serving anywhere near full.

“For sure I knew something was up. We play a long season and it’s important to take care of the body. I wish him all the best.”