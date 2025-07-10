Wimbledon diary: Stars mix in the Royal Box and Sonay Kartal gets her tattoo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stars of sport and screen mixed in the Royal Box as Wimbledon reached the semi-final stage.

Sir Stephen Fry, Rob Bryon, Sir David Suchet and Ben Whishaw rubbed shoulders with Bjorn Borg, Emma Hayes and Oliver Bearman, among others.

The luminaries watched Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek reach their first Wimbledon finals, with the women’s winner to be crowned on Saturday.

Lightning strikes

Sonay Kartal has wasted no time keeping her promise to immortalise her Wimbledon run in ink.

After asking fans for design ideas, Kartal appears to have settled for a reminder of her Centre Court debut.

The 23-year-old walked out for her fourth round clash against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to a bolt of lightning and crash of thunder.

Rafa still hitting aces

Not all memorable sporting moments on grass occur at Wimbledon this fortnight.

Rafael Nadal appears to be enjoying his retirement, with the Spaniard taking a leaf out of Andy Murray’s book by working on his golf game.

And the two-time former Wimbledon champion celebrated a hole in one on Thursday.

Mum’s the word

Belinda Bencic had a special warm-up buddy at the Aorangi Park practice facility.

The Swiss combined preparing for her clash with Swiatek by hanging out with baby daughter Bella.

Final celebrations

The happiest winners of the day were Australian Rinky Hijikata and Dutchman David Pel after they won a nail-biter in the men’s doubles semi-finals.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

“You’re not going to see a Roland Garros press conference, so anyone who was waiting for that, you can leave right now” – No sour grapes this time from Aryna Sabalenka.

Friday’s weather forecast

Sunny with highs of 33C, according to the Met Office.