Emotional Sue Barker bids farewell to the BBC after 30-year presenting career

Sue Barker said a tearful goodbye to Wimbledon after her final stint at presenting the BBC’s coverage.
The 66-year-old is hanging up her microphone after 30 years of fronting the annual sporting showpiece.
Commentator and former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe introduced a package of Barker’s highlights, both as a player and a presenter, at SW19.
McEnroe said “Sue Barker is Wimbledon” while there were tributes from the great and the good of the sport.
Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Rafael Nadal and Billie-Jean King all paid tribute to the former French Open champion.
From elsewhere in the sporting world, Olympians Robin Cousins and Michael Johnson also sent their best wishes for a happy retirement.
An emotional Barker said: “It’s been an absolute privilege. I’ve loved it, 30 amazing years.
“I’ll miss the job and most of all the people I work with. I’ve been so proud to front the programme so thank you.”
