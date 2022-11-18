Sue Barker accidentally reveals Clare Balding will replace her as Wimbledon host
Broadcasting legend Barker has led the TV coverage from the All England Club for 30 years before announcing earlier this year that the 2022 tournament would be her last
Sue Barker has appeared to confirm that Clare Balding will replace her as the host of Wimbledon on the BBC.
Broadcasting legend Barker has led the TV coverage from the All England Club for 30 years before announcing earlier this year that the 2022 tournament would be her last.
Balding, another regular on the BBC for many years, has been widely tipped as Barker's successor, something that now appears to have been accidentally revealed ahead of time.
Speaking after receiving the lifetime achievement award at this week's BT Sport Action Woman Awards, Barker said: "I just want to say, leaving Wimbledon, it’s incredibly… I’ve loved it all my life.
“I know I’m leaving it in the safest hands, it’s absolutely wonderful to leave it with Clare. But also Clare, this year at Wimbledon, myself, you and Isa Guha.
"To have three women presenting Wimbledon for the first time ever.”
The move is yet to be confirmed by the broadcaster.
The BBC have held the rights to the grass-court grand slam for 85 years and will continue to do so until at least 2024 under the terms of the latest agreement.
