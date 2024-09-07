Jump to content

Taylor Fritz one win from completing his American dream

Fritz beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-5 3-6 6-4 6-1 to become the first home man to reach the final in New York since Andy Roddick in 2006.

Jonathan Veal
Saturday 07 September 2024 07:05
Taylor Fritz is through to the final of the US Open (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Taylor Fritz is through to the final of the US Open (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Taylor Fritz is one win away from his American dream after reaching the US Open final.

Fritz beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-5 3-6 6-4 6-1 to become the first home man to reach the final in New York since Andy Roddick in 2006.

And if he beats world number one Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final – one of the biggest events in US sports – he will emulate Roddick’s 2003 success, the last time an American man won at Flushing Meadows.

Fritz has led the way for American men in recent years and he now has eyes on a maiden grand slam title.

“It’s the reason why I do what I do, it’s he reason I work so hard,” he said fighting tears.

“I’m in the final of the US Open.”

He will have his work cut out against Sinner, who lived up to his billing as the best player in the world by beating Jack Draper in the first semi-final.

While victory will be sweet, he will have taken little pleasure in beating his good friend Tiafoe.

For a long time it seemed like it was going to be Tiafoe’s night as he led two sets to one.

He told the fans to “bring the popcorn” before the match and he delivered the entertainment in a thrilling near three-hour battle, but eventually ran out of steam.

Tiafoe said nerves got the better of him: “Oh, man. It’s tough. It’s really, really tough. Really, really tough to swallow. This one’s going to hurt really, really bad.

“I thought I was the better player for sure tonight. In the fourth, I don’t know, just had some in-and-out cramps. I just felt like my body just kind of shut down on me.

“Probably had a lot to do with nerves. I wasn’t tired at all.”

