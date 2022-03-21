Taylor Fritz takes Indian Wells title and ends Rafael Nadal’s 20-match streak
Poland’s Iga Swiatek won the women’s side of the draw with a commanding performance against Maria Sakkari.
Taylor Fritz has snapped Rafael Nadal’s 20-match winning streak as the Californian claimed his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells.
There were errors from both throughout as Fritz took the first set and the pair entered a tiebreaker at the end of the second, with neither having lost one at Indian Wells this year in singles.
But it was the 24-year-old, ranked 20th, who emerged victorious to finish 6-3 7-6 (5) over the world number four, with Fritz becoming the first American to win the tournament since Andre Agassi in 2001.
Earlier, Poland’s Iga Swiatek won the women’s title with a commanding victory over Maria Sakkari.
Swiatek rose to number two in the world after a 6-4 6-1 win over her Greek opponent.
“We’ve already started a pretty cool rivalry and I think it’s going to last a few more years so it’s pretty exciting,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview.
“We’re going to play many more finals. Today was pretty crazy because of the conditions. My team did an amazing job.”
