Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three-times champion Taylor Fritz came out on top in an all-American decider, beating lucky loser Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1 in the Eastbourne Open final to retain his title.

Fritz has never lost a final at Eastbourne, also beating fellow Americans when winning in 2019 and 2022 and, having been taken to three sets in his three previous matches at this year's edition, the final was a more straightforward affair.

"There's something about Eastbourne," said Fritz.

"I just love it here. Every year I come here and it's such a good week. This year it's been different and I've had to fight through my matches. I feel like I've really upped my level."

The top seed was made to battle in the opening set, with Brooksby breaking first, but Fritz responded immediately and broke a second time to clinch the set.

Fritz had little trouble wrapping up the straight-sets win, even with Brooksby forcing two break points with the second set poised at 1-1, but the champion held firm and broke Brooksby's next two service games to win his fourth title.

The 27-year-old Fritz will now go to Wimbledon full of optimism, having also won the Stuttgart Open earlier in June, and his tournament begins against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Monday.

"I'm going to be ready to go. I'd much rather go into the tournament with confidence and a title," Fritz said.

Earlier, Australia's Maya Joint saved four match points before beating Alexandra Eala 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10) to win the Eastbourne title in a gripping final.

open image in gallery Maya Joint secured the Eastbourne title ( Getty Images for LTA )

Four times Eala, the first player from the Philippines to reach a WTA Tour final, was a point away from victory in the final-set tiebreak but Joint dug deep to prevail.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The 19-year-old Joint showed tremendous resilience to stay alive and when she earned her second match point at 11-10 made no mistake, drilling a backhand crosscourt winner.

While it was joy for Joint who claimed her second WTA title in her last four events having also won her maiden crown in Rabat on clay, the pain was too much for 20-year-old Eala, who went off court in tears to compose herself before the ceremony.

"We will definitely play in more finals," Joint said after the youngest Eastbourne final by combined age since 1981.

Reuters