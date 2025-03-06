Tennis breaks new ground with paid maternity leave, funded by Saudi Arabia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The WTA is introducing a new programme that will offer tennis players up to 12 months of paid maternity leave.

Financed by the tour's global partner, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the WTA says it is the first time a comprehensive package of maternity benefits have been made available to independent, self-employed athletes.

As well as financial support, the more than 320 eligible players will also have access to grants for fertility treatment.

A WTA statement read: "PIF and the WTA on Thursday announced the introduction of the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program, a groundbreaking initiative that provides eligible WTA players with the financial support and comprehensive resources to start or expand their families."

Former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka, who sits on the WTA Players' Council and has an eight-year-old son, said: "I'm honoured to introduce this programme, driven by players, and made possible with the support of PIF and the WTA.

"This marks the beginning of a meaningful shift in how we support women in tennis, making it easier for athletes to pursue both their careers and their aspirations of starting a family.

"Ensuring that programmes like this exist has been a personal mission of mine, and I'm excited to see the lasting impact it will have for generations to come."

open image in gallery Belinda Bencic has won titles since returning from giving birth ( Getty Images )

Azarenka is one of a growing band of players who have returned to the tour after having children, with Belinda Bencic and Petra Kvitova the most recent new mothers to resume their careers.

They are among 50 players to have benefited from a special ranking protecting their previous level that can be used for up to three years after giving birth since it was introduced in 2019.