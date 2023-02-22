Jump to content

Watch live as Novak Djokovic trains and holds press conference to address injury issues

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 22 February 2023 13:04
Watch live as Novak Djokovic trains and holds a press conference in Belgrade on Wednesday.

The Serbian tennis star is expected to address a recent hamstring injury and his hopes of playing in the upcoming Indian Wells and Miami Masters competitions.

Djokovic won the Australian Open in January despite carrying the problem.

It had been reported that he suffered a 3cm tear in his hamstring during the tournament, but Djokovic himself is yet to confirm or deny that claim.

The world No1 has reportedly also applied for a “special permit” to enter the US and play the upcoming Masters 1000 events.

Unvaccinated travellers are still banned from visiting the country until mid-May and Djokovic’s brother has already admitted that the permit is “something that unfortunately is not in our hands.”

The tennis star could provide an update on whether his request has been granted at Wednesday’s press conference.

