Tommy Paul warms up for Wimbledon in perfect way with victory at Queen’s

Tommy Paul outgunned Lorenzo Musetti to win the biggest title of his career and join an illustrious American club at the Queen’s Club Championships.

The 27-year-old fifth seed was crowned the new king of Queen’s with a 6-1 7-6 (8) victory in an hour and 28 minutes.

Paul became the first American winner of the prestigious pre-Wimbledon tournament since Sam Querrey in 2010 and joined a glittering group of former champions from across the pond including John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras.

Paul, who knocked out Britain’s Jack Draper in the quarter-finals, said: “It means everything.

“Going through the hallways here in the locker room and the names on the wall, it’s unbelievable. It was my goal always to put my name next to them.”

The world number 13 will also overtake compatriot Taylor Fritz to become the new American number one.

Paul looked set to run away with the match after serving for it at 5-4 in the second set, but Italian Musetti found some belated resistance to break back.

In the tie-break Musetti saved two match points behind his own serve but Paul dispatched the third to seal his victory.

Musetti said: “This was definitely one of the nicest weeks of my career so far.

“Congratulations to Tommy, he deserved to win. I was struggling to get to his level.

“I saved face a bit at the end with the break. I was fighting really hard to get to the third set.”

Musetti, who became a father to his first child in March, added: “I want to dedicate this week to my little boy Ludovico. I just want to go back and hug him.”

There was some Italian success in Halle as Jannik Sinner won his first title since becoming world number one, and his first on grass.

The 22-year-old needed two tie-breaks to beat Polish fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (8) 7-6 (2).

“It means a lot. It was a tough match against Hubi,” Sinner said on court.

“I knew I had to serve really well and you play only a couple of really important points throughout the whole set.

“So I was happy and I tried to produce in the best possible way in the important moments. I’m very happy about this tournament and the first time on grass, it’s a good feeling.”

At the Berlin Open, American Jessica Pegula saved five championship points as she beat Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 6-7 (0) 6-4 7-6 (3).

In the doubles final at Queen’s, Britain’s Neal Skupski and New Zealander Michael Venus beat Fritz and Karen Khachanov 4-6 7-6 (5) 10-8.

It was a first Queen’s title for 34-year-old Skupski, who said: “It’s been very special, first time winning at Queen’s and a first title with Mike. We went to university at LSU together so we go back a long way.”

In the wheelchair singles final, Britain’s Alfie Hewett defeated compatriot Gordon Reid.