Elina Svitolina seals Ukraine’s spot in Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine overcame Spain at the Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen on Wednesday to set up a semi-final against holders Italy.

Elina Svitolina made sure of Ukraine’s progress with a 5-7 6-2 7-5 victory over Paula Badosa, after Marta Kostyuk had given them the upper hand in the quarter-final tie by toppling Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-6 (3) 6-2.

World number 13 Svitolina said: “It was a great match. To be fair, I feel for Paula, I felt like she was playing really well, serving good.

“I was expecting a tough battle because she’s a good player and she can produce a very good match.

“I am very happy with the way I could stay strong. I wouldn’t say it was my greatest performance, but for the team, for the country, it’s difficult to produce a perfect match.

“In the end I’m very happy I could stay strong and really tough to get the win for team Ukraine to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time. It’s such a historical moment for us.”

Kostyuk said: “I knew I was going to be nervous, because playing for the country, like it or not, you always feel more responsibility.

“You want to win, not just for yourself but for the team, for the country.

“The start was a little bit rough. She started really well. I managed to find my rhythm and I think that was really important.

“I really didn’t want to lose first set because I didn’t want to play three sets. My record of tie-breaks is not the best this year, I really didn’t want to play tie-break.

“The second set I also started a break down, but I managed to break back right away and it was easier then.

“I’m really happy with the match today, I think it was a really good match and we both played good.”

Ukraine next face a last-four clash with champions Italy, who made it through their quarter-final against hosts China on Tuesday.

“I’m expecting a tough battle,” Svitolina continued.

“Tomorrow is our day off, so we have little bit of recovery, a little bit of working on the court, we’ll go from there.

“It’s the semi-finals and you never know what to expect. There are going to be a lot of nerves, so we have to deal with that. It’s going to be a really interesting tie.”