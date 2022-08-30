Jump to content
US Open 2022 order of play: Day 2 schedule including Emma Raducanu, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek

Everything you need to know for day two of the final grand slam of 2022

Sports Staff
Tuesday 30 August 2022 07:11
<p>Emma Raducanu is hoping to build on her Cincinnati form (Jeff Dean/AP)</p>

Emma Raducanu is hoping to build on her Cincinnati form (Jeff Dean/AP)

(AP)

The US Open says farewell to Serena Williams as New York hosts a highly-intriguing final grand slam of the year.

Williams has said that she intends to “evolve” away from tennis at the end of the tournament, with the 23-time grand slam singles champion preparing to bid farewell to Flushing Meadows with entries into both the singles and the doubles, having been handed a wildcard alongside sister Venus Williams.

There is no Novak Djokovic, though, with the 35-year-old unable to travel the United States due to his vaccination status, opening up the men’s draw as Daniil Medvedev bids to defend his title and Rafael Nadal seeks a third major crown of 2022. On the women’s side, Emma Raducanu will hope to put a mixed year behind her 12 months on from her stunning maiden triumph.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the US Open.

What are the US Open dates?

The US Open main draw got underway on Monday 29 August and the tournament runs for two weeks. The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday 10 September and the men’s singles final will be played on Sunday 11 September.

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the order of play on the show courts?

Arthur Ashe StadiumLouis Armstrong Stadium:
Day session from 17:00 BST (12pm EST)Day session from 16:00 BST (11am EST)
S Baez (arg) v C Alcaraz (esp) [3]I Swiatek (pol) [1] v J Paolini (ita)
A Van Uytvanck (bel) v V Williams (usa)G Minnen (bel) v S Stephens (usa)
D Altmaier (ger) v J Sinner (ita) [11]
Night session from 00:00 BST, TuesNight session from 00:00 BST, Tues
R Hijikata (aus) v R Nadal (esp) [2]E Raducanu (gbr) [11] v A Cornet (fra)
N Osaka (jap) v D Collins (usa) [19]D Schwartzman (arg) [14] v J Sock (usa)

For the day’s full order of play, click here.

Who are the top seeds?

Men’s draw

1. Daniil Medvedev

2. Rafael Nadal

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas

5. Casper Ruud

6 Felix Auger-Aliassime

7 Cameron Norrie

8. Hubert Hurkacz

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Taylor Fritz

11. Jannik Sinner

12. Pablo Carreno Busta

13. Matteo Berrettini

14. Diego Schwartzman

15. Marin Cilic

16. Roberto Bautista Agut

Women’s draw

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Maria Sakkari

4. Paula Badosa

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Aryna Sabalenka

7. Simona Halep

8. Jessica Pegula

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

10. Daria Kasatkina

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Coco Gauff

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Leylah Fernandez

15. Beatriz Haddad Maia

16. Jelena Ostapenko

What were the pre-tournament the odds?

Men’s winner

Medvedev - 9/4

Nadal - 5/1

Alcaraz - 7/2

Kyrgios - 7/1

Tsitsipas - 14/1

Auger-Aliassime - 20/1

Fritz - 25/1

Norrie - 40/1

Murray - 50/1

Women’s winner

Swiatek - 3/1

Halep - 7/1

Rybakina - 11/1

Gauff - 12/1

Osaka - 14/1

Raducanu 16/1

Andreescu - 20/1

Pegula - 20/1

Jabeur - 22/1

Fernandez - 33/1

Williams - 40/1

