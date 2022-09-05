Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rafa Nadal looks to book his place in the US Open quarter-finals for the 10th time in his career when he comes up against American Frances Tiafoe in New York.

The Spaniard, ranked the number two seed behind Daniil Medvedev, is seeking a third Grand Slam of 2022 to go with his Australian Open and French Open titles.

Meanwhile, the number one seed in the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek, is bidding to continue her thoroughly impressive year with a win over Jule Niemeier.

And there is also British interest on day eight as Cameron Norrie faces Russian Andrey Rublev. Norrie’s run to the last 16 is already a career-best performance at the US Open, but he will be confident he can now make the quarter-finals.

Here is all you need to know about Sunday’s schedule.

What is the order of play?

(All times BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium (from 5pm)

Petra Kvitova (21) vs Jessica Pegula (8)

Frances Tiafoe (22) vs Rafael Nadal (2)

Arthur Ashe Stadium (from midnight)

Danielle Collins (19) vs Aryna Sabalenka (6)

Marin Cilic (15) vs Carlos Alcaraz (3)

Louis Armstrong Stadium (from 4pm)

Cameron Norrie (7) vs Andrey Rublev (9)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Jule Niemeier

Victoria Azarenka (26) vs Karolina Pliskova (22)

Ilya Ivashka vs Jannik Sinner (11)

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

