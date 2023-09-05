US Open Wrap: Jack Draper’s run comes to an end, Ons Jabuer bows out

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s Jack Draper’s run at Flushing Meadows was ended by Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev outlasted sixth seed Jannik Sinner in a five-set marathon to set up a quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz..

Wimbledon champion Martketa Vodrousova will face Madison Keys in the women’s last eight, but last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur bowed out 6-2 6-4 to China’s Qinwen Zheng, who will play new world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day eight at the US Open.

Pic of the day

Match of the day

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova moved a step closer to back-to-back grand slam titles by beating Peyton Stearns to quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old Czech, seeded ninth here two months after becoming the first unseeded woman to win at SW19, fell a set behind to Stearns.

But the American youngster, whose powerful forehand accounted for Britain’s Katie Boulter in round three, won just five more games as Vondrousova triumphed 6-7 (3) 6-3 6-2.

Brit watch

Jack Draper’s breakthrough run came to an end in the fourth round after a four-set defeat by Russian Rublev.

The British number four, in the second week of a grand slam for the first time, fell 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4

But Draper’s performances this week will hopefully point to an upward curve in such a promising career hindered by fitness issues.

Stat of the day

Forty and counting…

Quote of the day

I didn't expect Ben Stiller to be there today Carlos Alcaraz

Fallen seeds

Women: Jessica Pegula (3), Ons Jabeur (5), Daria Kasatkina (13).Men: Jannik Sinner (6), Alex De Minaur (13).

Who’s up next?

The quarter-finals begin with Coco Gauff taking on Iga Swiatek’s conqueror Jelena Ostapenko. Novak Djokovic follows against Taylor Fritz, while in the night session there is an all-American showdown to savour between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.