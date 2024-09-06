Emma Navarro v Aryna Sabalenka LIVE: Latest US Open scores and updates from women’s semi-finals
Home hopeful Emma Navarro will face off against the number one player, Aryna Sabalenka
The No. 2 world tennis player, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka will face breakthrough American star Emma Navarro in the first of the women’s singles semi-finals at the US Open this evening on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Sabalenka is pursuing a third grand slam title, having won the Australian Open this past year as well as last year. She will take a chance against 14th seed Navarro.
The match will be followed by the second semi-final, between Czech Karolina Muchova and another home hopeful, Jessica Pegula.
Pegula stunned Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals to make her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, and the sixth seed will be hopeful of replicating the success of fellow American Coco Gauff last year.
Follow all the latest action from the US Open women’s singles semi-finals below.
Who’s watching the Sabalenka-Navarro match?
Arthur Ashe Stadium is filled with familiar faces as Aryna Sabalenka faces off against Emma Navarro in the women’s singles .semi finals.
That includes former tennis player Maria Sharapova, former soccer player Carli Lloyd, actress Elizabeth Banks, media figure Robin Roberts and Brooklyn Nets player Nic Claxton.
Former tennis player Maria Sharapova watches the women’s semifinals
Sabalenka wins first set
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, won the first set in the women’s singles semi-finals, 6-3.
Emma Navarro, of the United States, returned the ball with precision and speed against Sabalenka, who is the number two player. Sabalenka is notoriously a tough tennis player who has powerful serves and strong returns.
Now onto the second set.
Navarro catches up
Navarro, who is known for her composure on the court, has managed to catch up with Sabalenka quickly thanks to a few aces.
Sabalenka starts strong
Sabalenaka began the match with her iconic powerful serve and quickly made it to four points bringing the
Navarro, who returned the serve and volleyed for a bit, netted the ball giving Sabalenka her first point.
An ace and two points later, Sabalenka has one point in the game.
Players step onto the court
American Emma Navarro and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka have stepped onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
Pegula v Muchova head-to-head
The other American hopeful, sixth seed Jessica Pegula, will face Karolina Muchova for just the second time.
The first meeting between the two came less than a month ago, with the American winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 32 in Cincinnati on her way to a loss in the final against potential opponent Sabalenka.
Pegula is in good form, having reached the final in Cincinnati and won the Canadian Open last month. Muchova is looking for a win that would match her best ever performance in a Grand Slam, when she reached the final of the French Open in 2023.
Sabalenka v Navarro head-to-head
World number two Sabalenka has beaten Navarro just once before, with the American emerging victorious in the other meeting between the two.
Both previous meetings took place earlier this year, with Navarro winning at Indian Wells in March and Sabalenka getting her revenge in the French Open in June.
Sabalenka has 15 WTA Singles Titles to Navarro’s one, and has won two Grand Slams to the American’s zero. Navarro is continuing her breakout year in the game, with the world number 12 putting in her best performance in a Grand Slam this year, having reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
Karolina Muchova overcomes illness to ease past Beatriz Haddad Maia into US Open semi-finals
Karolina Muchova overcame illness to continue her assault on the US Open and book a place in the semi-final.
The Czech received medical treatment and had to leave the court four times for comfort breaks, but she still did the business beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 to reach the last four for the second successive year.
She is still in the early stages of a comeback from a serious injury, where she spent 10 months on the sidelines following wrist surgery, only returning in June.
Jessica Pegula stuns Iga Swiatek to finally end quarter-final curse at US Open
World number one Iga Swiatek crashed out of the US Open as American Jessica Pegula finally ended her grand slam quarter-final hoodoo at the seventh attempt.
Swiatek had eyes on winning a second title in New York to cement her position as the top player in the women’s game, but she was off-colour in a 6-1 6-4 defeat.
Pegula must have thought she was never going to get into a grand slam semi-final having lost her first six last-eight ties, going back to 2021, but she put that right in front of a partisan home crowd on Arthur Ashe.
