Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1725582010

Emma Navarro v Aryna Sabalenka LIVE: Latest US Open scores and updates from women’s semi-finals

Home hopeful Emma Navarro will face off against the number one player, Aryna Sabalenka

Ariana Baio
Friday 06 September 2024 01:20
Comments
Sabalenka is the favourite after Iga Swiatek was knocked out last night
Sabalenka is the favourite after Iga Swiatek was knocked out last night (Getty Images)

The No. 2 world tennis player, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka will face breakthrough American star Emma Navarro in the first of the women’s singles semi-finals at the US Open this evening on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sabalenka is pursuing a third grand slam title, having won the Australian Open this past year as well as last year. She will take a chance against 14th seed Navarro.

The match will be followed by the second semi-final, between Czech Karolina Muchova and another home hopeful, Jessica Pegula.

Pegula stunned Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals to make her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, and the sixth seed will be hopeful of replicating the success of fellow American Coco Gauff last year.

Follow all the latest action from the US Open women’s singles semi-finals below.

Recommended
1725582010

Who’s watching the Sabalenka-Navarro match?

Arthur Ashe Stadium is filled with familiar faces as Aryna Sabalenka faces off against Emma Navarro in the women’s singles .semi finals.

That includes former tennis player Maria Sharapova, former soccer player Carli Lloyd, actress Elizabeth Banks, media figure Robin Roberts and Brooklyn Nets player Nic Claxton.

Ariana Baio6 September 2024 01:20
1725581410

Former tennis player Maria Sharapova watches the women’s semifinals

Former tennis player Maria Sharapova attends Day Eleven of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2024
Former tennis player Maria Sharapova attends Day Eleven of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2024 (Getty Images)
Ariana Baio6 September 2024 01:10
1725580567

Sabalenka wins first set

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, won the first set in the women’s singles semi-finals, 6-3.

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returned the ball with precision and speed against Sabalenka, who is the number two player. Sabalenka is notoriously a tough tennis player who has powerful serves and strong returns.

Now onto the second set.

Ariana Baio6 September 2024 00:56
1725580210

Navarro catches up

Navarro, who is known for her composure on the court, has managed to catch up with Sabalenka quickly thanks to a few aces.

Emma Navarro of the United States returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their Women's Singles Semifinal match
Emma Navarro of the United States returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their Women's Singles Semifinal match (Getty Images)
Ariana Baio6 September 2024 00:50
1725578585

Sabalenka starts strong

Sabalenaka began the match with her iconic powerful serve and quickly made it to four points bringing the

Navarro, who returned the serve and volleyed for a bit, netted the ball giving Sabalenka her first point.

An ace and two points later, Sabalenka has one point in the game.

Ariana Baio6 September 2024 00:23
1725577889

Players step onto the court

American Emma Navarro and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka have stepped onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka walks into the court ahead of her match against USA's Emma Navarro in their women's semifinals match on day eleven of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 5, 2024.
Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka walks into the court ahead of her match against USA's Emma Navarro in their women's semifinals match on day eleven of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 5, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)
Ariana Baio6 September 2024 00:11
1725575443

Pegula v Muchova head-to-head

The other American hopeful, sixth seed Jessica Pegula, will face Karolina Muchova for just the second time.

The first meeting between the two came less than a month ago, with the American winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 32 in Cincinnati on her way to a loss in the final against potential opponent Sabalenka.

Pegula is in good form, having reached the final in Cincinnati and won the Canadian Open last month. Muchova is looking for a win that would match her best ever performance in a Grand Slam, when she reached the final of the French Open in 2023.

Chris Wilson5 September 2024 23:30
1725574543

Sabalenka v Navarro head-to-head

World number two Sabalenka has beaten Navarro just once before, with the American emerging victorious in the other meeting between the two.

Both previous meetings took place earlier this year, with Navarro winning at Indian Wells in March and Sabalenka getting her revenge in the French Open in June.

Sabalenka has 15 WTA Singles Titles to Navarro’s one, and has won two Grand Slams to the American’s zero. Navarro is continuing her breakout year in the game, with the world number 12 putting in her best performance in a Grand Slam this year, having reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Chris Wilson5 September 2024 23:15
1725573643

Karolina Muchova overcomes illness to ease past Beatriz Haddad Maia into US Open semi-finals

Karolina Muchova overcame illness to continue her assault on the US Open and book a place in the semi-final.

The Czech received medical treatment and had to leave the court four times for comfort breaks, but she still did the business beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 6-4 to reach the last four for the second successive year.

She is still in the early stages of a comeback from a serious injury, where she spent 10 months on the sidelines following wrist surgery, only returning in June.

Karolina Muchova overcomes illness to ease into US Open semi-finals

The Czech received medical treatment and had to leave the court four times for comfort breaks during the victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Chris Wilson5 September 2024 23:00
1725572743

Jessica Pegula stuns Iga Swiatek to finally end quarter-final curse at US Open

World number one Iga Swiatek crashed out of the US Open as American Jessica Pegula finally ended her grand slam quarter-final hoodoo at the seventh attempt.

Swiatek had eyes on winning a second title in New York to cement her position as the top player in the women’s game, but she was off-colour in a 6-1 6-4 defeat.

Pegula must have thought she was never going to get into a grand slam semi-final having lost her first six last-eight ties, going back to 2021, but she put that right in front of a partisan home crowd on Arthur Ashe.

Jessica Pegula stuns Iga Swiatek to finally end quarter-final curse at US Open

Pegula had lost her first six grand slam semi-finals but defeated the World No 1 in front of her home crowd

Chris Wilson5 September 2024 22:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in