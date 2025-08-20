Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
US Open mixed doubles champions make firm statement: ‘We’re playing for them’

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the 2024 winners, were previously critical of the new-look event

Kieran Jackson
Wednesday 20 August 2025 11:57 BST
Comments
Alcaraz and Raducanu suffer early US Open mixed doubles exit

US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori insist they are playing for “doubles players” as they reached the semi-finals of the new-look event on Tuesday.

Back in February, when the controversial 16-team event in New York was announced, with the intention of luring top singles players to compete with a new time slot and a $1m winners' purse, the 2024 winners described the change as a “profound injustice” in a joint statement.

The all-Italian pairing are the only doubles specialist team in this year’s draw, courtesy of a wild card pick, and laid down a firm marker with their performance on Tuesday.

Errani and Vavassori defeated first-round opponents and second seeds Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina in straight-sets before matching that feat against Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals.

Visibly animated and vocal in between points, the defending champions seemed determined to represent the doubles locker-room with their on-court showing on Louis Armstrong court.

“For us, it was important to send a message before the tournament,” Vavassori said, in reference to their statement in February.

“When we got the wildcard, when Eric [Butorac, US Open senior director] called me, I was grateful to play, [but] at least there were not so many doubles players.

“We are also playing for them. I think it’s important to show also that doubles players are great players.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have reached the semi-finals of the new-look US Open mixed doubles
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori have reached the semi-finals of the new-look US Open mixed doubles (Getty Images)

“All the doubles guys were saying to me: ‘You are the only one playing for now, so play also for us a little bit.’”

Errani and Vavassori face the all-American outfit and late alternate duo of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The other semi-final is between top-seeded pair Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper and third seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

Both semi-finals will take place in the night session (midnight start, BST) on Arthur Ashe Stadium before the final.

