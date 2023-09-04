US Open order of play and Monday’s tennis schedule

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2023 US Open continues with fourth-round action in the women’s and men’s singles on Monday, after defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek was dumped out of the tournament by Jelena Ostapenko and Coco Gauff survived a scare to knock out the returning Caroline Wozniacki.

In the men’s draw, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz takes on unseeded Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, while 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev faces off against 13th seed Alex de Minaur. Jack Draper, Britain’s only remaining player in the singles, looks to keep his incredible run going against eight-seed Andrey Rublev.

Over on the women’s side of the draw, number two seed Aaryna Sabalenka takes to the Arthur Ashe Stadium as she takes on Daria Kasatkina, while Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova comes up against unseeded American Peyton Stearns in the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Elsewhere, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys battle in an all-American clash for a spot in the women’s quarter-finals while Ons Jabeur, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev look to extend their stay at Flushing Meadows.

Here’s the order of play and schedule for Sunday 3 September at Flushing Meadows; get all the latest US Open odds and tips here.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 12pm ET/5pm BST

M. Keys (USA) [17] vs J. Pegula (USA) [3]

C. Alcaraz (SPA) [1] vs M. Arnaldi (ITA)

D. Kasatkina (RUS) vs A. Sabalenka (BLR) [2]

A. Zverev (GER) [12] vs Jannik Sinner (ITA) [6]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 11am ET/4pm BST

Peyton Stearns (USA) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) [9]

Jack Draper (GB) vs Andrey Rublev (RUS) [8]

Ons Jabuer (TUN) [5] vs Qinwen Zheng (CHI) [23]

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [3] vs Alex de Minaur (AUS) [13]

GRANDSTAND

From 11am ET/4pm BST

V. Kirkov (USA) and D. Kudla (USA) vs I. Dodig (CRO) [2] and A. Krajicek (USA) [2]

M. Kato (JAP) [15] and A. Sutjiadi (POL) [15] vs V. Azarenka (BLR) and B. Haddad Maia (BRA)

C. Gauff (USA) [3] and J. Pegula (USA) [3] vs M. Kostuk (UKR) [14] and E. Ruse (ROU) [14]

TBD vs D. Schuurs (NED) [7] and H. Nys (POL) [7]

COURT 17

From 11am ET/4pm BST

M. Linette (POL) and B. Pera (USA) vs S. Chang (USA) and A. Parks (USA)

M. Arevalo (SLV) [4] and J. Rojer (PRY) vs R. Galloway (USA) and A. Olivetti (FRA)

W. Koolhof (NLD) [1) and N. Skupski (GB) [1] vs N. Lammons (USA) [15] and J. Withrow (USA) [15]

For the full schedule, click here